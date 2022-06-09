The proposed arms sale is the fourth since US President Joe Biden took office. The first such deal was for 40 Paladin M109A6 self-propelled howitzers. Photo: AFP
Beijing hits out at Washington over proposed US$120 million arms deal to Taiwan
- Sale includes naval ship spare parts and related equipment as well as logistical support
- Foreign ministry spokesman urges US to abide by one-China principle and abandon the deal
