China’s unnamed unmanned surface vessel, which has been compared to a hybrid of a US Navy destroyer and the Sea Hunter drone ship. Photo: Weibo
China’s AI drone vessel takes maiden voyage, passes first sea trial

  • The unnamed USV ‘meets expectations’ in 3-hour testing offshore of Zhoushan in Zhejiang province
  • In appearance the vessel is a hybrid of the US destroyer Zumwalt and its Sea Hunter drone ship

Liu Zhen
Updated: 8:30pm, 10 Jun, 2022

