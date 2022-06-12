An artist’s rendering of the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine expected to start patrols in 2031. Photo: US Navy
US Navy building its ‘largest, most advanced’ nuclear sub, as Chinese fleet expands

  • The USS District of Columbia heralds the introduction of a new SSBN fleet to be commissioned in 2027
  • The 12 Columbia-class subs will replace the ageing Ohio-class SSBNs and carry ‘70 per cent of America’s deployed nuclear arsenal’

Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 7:11pm, 12 Jun, 2022

