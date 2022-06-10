Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe is leading China’s delegation at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Defence
China /  Military

As tensions rise, China’s delegates are likely to keep a low profile at the Shangri-La Dialogue

  • Defence chief General Wei Fenghe is leading group of active senior military officers, retired officials and diplomats at the regional security summit
  • He will make a keynote address, but active PLA officers will not make formal speeches or join plenary sessions as they have in previous years

Minnie Chan
Updated: 9:00pm, 10 Jun, 2022

