Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe is leading China’s delegation at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
As tensions rise, China’s delegates are likely to keep a low profile at the Shangri-La Dialogue
- Defence chief General Wei Fenghe is leading group of active senior military officers, retired officials and diplomats at the regional security summit
- He will make a keynote address, but active PLA officers will not make formal speeches or join plenary sessions as they have in previous years
