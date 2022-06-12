Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe speaks at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe speaks at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Sunday. Photo: AFP
China’s defence chief says US is trying to ‘hijack’ countries in the region

  • Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, General Wei Fenghe also hit out at his US counterpart for making ‘threats against China’
  • He says the American strategy aims to build an exclusive small group and ‘create conflict and confrontation, to contain and encircle others’

Jack Lau in Singaporeand Minnie Chan in Singapore

Updated: 10:12am, 12 Jun, 2022

