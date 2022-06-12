A senior Chinese defence official has questioned the value of sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine. Photo: AFP
China /  Military

Sanctions are not the answer to Ukraine, North Korea, Chinese defence officials tell Shangri-La Dialogue

  • Putting further pressure on countries will only add to problems, Wei Fenghe says
  • Wei also stresses Beijing’s no first use policy on nuclear weapons

Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan in Singapore

Updated: 9:01pm, 12 Jun, 2022

