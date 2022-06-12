A senior Chinese defence official has questioned the value of sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Sanctions are not the answer to Ukraine, North Korea, Chinese defence officials tell Shangri-La Dialogue
- Putting further pressure on countries will only add to problems, Wei Fenghe says
- Wei also stresses Beijing’s no first use policy on nuclear weapons
