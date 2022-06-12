Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi at the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Japan calls for ‘self-restraint’ from China after joint fly-past with Russian fighter jets
- Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi raises concerns at meeting with Chinese counterpart in Singapore over ‘attempts to alter the status quo by force’
- ‘We need to have candid communication,’ Kishi says, as he highlights need for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi at the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Photo: Reuters