Defence Minister Wei Fenghe was a man of few words to reporters at Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Defence Minister Wei Fenghe was a man of few words to reporters at Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Defence
China /  Military

Peering between the pot plants at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore

  • The annual security forum is back after a two-year break
  • The Chinese delegation is easy to spot in a crowd but just as elusive as ever

Jack Lau
Jack Lau in Singapore

Updated: 10:00pm, 12 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Defence Minister Wei Fenghe was a man of few words to reporters at Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Defence Minister Wei Fenghe was a man of few words to reporters at Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE