US Navy carrier strike groups led by flagships USS Ronald Reagan and USS Carl Vinson join Japanese helicopter destroyer JS Ise and a British carrier strike group led by HMS Queen Elizabeth for group operations in the Philippine Sea in October. Photo: US Indo-Pacific Command
US Navy carrier strike groups led by flagships USS Ronald Reagan and USS Carl Vinson join Japanese helicopter destroyer JS Ise and a British carrier strike group led by HMS Queen Elizabeth for group operations in the Philippine Sea in October. Photo: US Indo-Pacific Command
China /  Military

Say it with aircraft carriers: why countries send in the big ships

  • The vessels can send a political message in a time of tension, analyst says
  • But active diplomacy is needed to ensure security for all, he says

Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 7:00am, 13 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US Navy carrier strike groups led by flagships USS Ronald Reagan and USS Carl Vinson join Japanese helicopter destroyer JS Ise and a British carrier strike group led by HMS Queen Elizabeth for group operations in the Philippine Sea in October. Photo: US Indo-Pacific Command
US Navy carrier strike groups led by flagships USS Ronald Reagan and USS Carl Vinson join Japanese helicopter destroyer JS Ise and a British carrier strike group led by HMS Queen Elizabeth for group operations in the Philippine Sea in October. Photo: US Indo-Pacific Command
READ FULL ARTICLE