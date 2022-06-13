Say it with aircraft carriers: why countries send in the big ships

US Navy carrier strike groups led by flagships USS Ronald Reagan and USS Carl Vinson join Japanese helicopter destroyer JS Ise and a British carrier strike group led by HMS Queen Elizabeth for group operations in the Philippine Sea in October. Photo: US Indo-Pacific Command
