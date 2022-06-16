China’s President Xi Jinping has signed an order of outline on the PLA’s role in non-war situations. Photo: AP
‘No basis’ for attack fears in China’s new rules for PLA activities
- Regulation covers PLA missions from disaster relief to humanitarian aid and peacekeeping, as well as its response to political crises at home and overseas
- Experts say the outline order does not mean Beijing can unilaterally send troops to other countries
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
China’s President Xi Jinping has signed an order of outline on the PLA’s role in non-war situations. Photo: AP