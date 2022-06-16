China’s President Xi Jinping has signed an order of outline on the PLA’s role in non-war situations. Photo: AP
‘No basis’ for attack fears in China’s new rules for PLA activities

  • Regulation covers PLA missions from disaster relief to humanitarian aid and peacekeeping, as well as its response to political crises at home and overseas
  • Experts say the outline order does not mean Beijing can unilaterally send troops to other countries

Minnie Chan

Updated: 6:00am, 16 Jun, 2022

