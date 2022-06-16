Taiwan’s CM-34 armored vehicle maneuvers during a demonstration inside a military testing facility in Nantou county, central Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan
China /  Military

Taiwan shows off its latest armoured vehicle, the CM-34 Clouded Leopard, as part of home-grown defence

  • The eight-wheeled CM-34 armed with the Mk44 Bushmaster 30mm chain gun, made by Northrop Grumman and with an effective firing range of 3km
  • President Tsai Ing-wen has been pushing for a greater emphasis on Taiwanese-designed and made armaments

Reuters

Updated: 3:55pm, 16 Jun, 2022

