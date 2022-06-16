Taiwan’s CM-34 armored vehicle maneuvers during a demonstration inside a military testing facility in Nantou county, central Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan shows off its latest armoured vehicle, the CM-34 Clouded Leopard, as part of home-grown defence
- The eight-wheeled CM-34 armed with the Mk44 Bushmaster 30mm chain gun, made by Northrop Grumman and with an effective firing range of 3km
- President Tsai Ing-wen has been pushing for a greater emphasis on Taiwanese-designed and made armaments
