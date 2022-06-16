A satellite image of the Jiangnan shipyard in Shanghai, taken on Tuesday, shows the dry dock has been flooded. Photo: Planet Labs
Chinese shipyard ready to launch Type 003 aircraft carrier, satellite images show

  • The dry dock has been flooded so the vessel can be floated, and banners with political slogans and flags can be seen on the warship
  • After it is launched, the carrier will go through a process of testing and equipment installation that analysts say will take years

Minnie Chan

Updated: 5:52pm, 16 Jun, 2022

