One US admiral has said an attack on Taiwan could come by 2027, the centenary of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. Photo: Reuters
Chinese PLA attack on Taiwan: at hand or too costly to consider?
- Head to head, Taiwan does not stand a chance with the mighty PLA, former army chief admits, even as Ukraine’s resistance bolsters island’s resolve
- Taiwan’s rough terrain, heavily fortified islet outposts and Beijing’s own concerns about mass casualties and image might deter assault, say experts
