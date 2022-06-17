One US admiral has said an attack on Taiwan could come by 2027, the centenary of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. Photo: Reuters
One US admiral has said an attack on Taiwan could come by 2027, the centenary of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China /  Military

Chinese PLA attack on Taiwan: at hand or too costly to consider?

  • Head to head, Taiwan does not stand a chance with the mighty PLA, former army chief admits, even as Ukraine’s resistance bolsters island’s resolve
  • Taiwan’s rough terrain, heavily fortified islet outposts and Beijing’s own concerns about mass casualties and image might deter assault, say experts

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:32pm, 17 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
One US admiral has said an attack on Taiwan could come by 2027, the centenary of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. Photo: Reuters
One US admiral has said an attack on Taiwan could come by 2027, the centenary of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE