A Taiwanese-made Thunderbolt-2000 multiple rocket system is launched during drills in Taichung in 2020. On Monday, the rocket system jammed during firing and exploded. The defence ministry says officers or soldiers were hurt. Photo: AFP
Taiwan’s Thunderbolt-2000 rocket system explodes during live-combat training
- Artillery multiple launch rocket system, built by Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, jammed during launch, says defence ministry
- Blast coincides with magnitude-6 earthquake that shook eastern Taiwan on Monday, although it is not known if the quake was a factor
