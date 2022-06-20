The anti-ballistic missile test was conducted on Sunday night. Photo: CCTV
China says latest anti-ballistic missile test ‘achieved objective’
- Land-based mid-course interceptor was tested within Chinese borders and not aimed at any country, according to defence ministry
- It’s the sixth publicly announced test since 2010 and military analysts say it is likely the system has already been deployed
