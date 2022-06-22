An undated photo made available by Taiwan’s defence ministry shows a PLA Y-8 flying in an undisclosed location. The ministry said it detected the aircraft in the island’s air space on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan
China /  Military

Beijing sends 29 warplanes into Taiwan’s air defence zone in one of largest fly-bys of 2022

  • Sorties comprising 17 fighter jets, six bombers, supporting aircraft entered air defence identification zone from southwest, island’s defence ministry says
  • Not immediately known if warplanes had anything to do with PLA activities in the region, as Taiwan’s air force responds with scrambled jets and radio warnings

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 2:33am, 22 Jun, 2022

