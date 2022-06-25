US Indo-Pacific Commander John C Aquilino, left, arriving at Clark Air Base in the Philippines in March. Photo: AP
China /  Military

China ‘no-limits’ vow with Russia raises Pentagon urgency to prepare for Guam attack: US commander

  • ‘Extremely dangerous’ if Beijing and Moscow were to make good on recent doubling down of partnership, says US Indo-Pacific Commander John Aquilino
  • Admiral calls China’s advances in terms of naval ships, missile technology and nuclear capabilities ‘the largest military build-up’ since the second world war

Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 2:40am, 25 Jun, 2022

