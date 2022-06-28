The article said the US should make plans to mine the Yellow Sea and Pearl River Delta. Photo: Shutterstock
China / Military

US urged to plan minelaying campaign to halt mainland Chinese attack on Taiwan

  • A US navy commander suggests that laying mines in the Yellow Sea and Pearl River Delta could help bring Beijing to the negotiating table
  • But some defence analysts question how effective the strategy would be, and warn it would risk escalating the situation and may breach international law

Minnie Chan
Updated: 6:00am, 28 Jun, 2022

