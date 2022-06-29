Taiwan is expected to use Kestrel anti-armour rockets during live-fire drills in the South China Sea this week. Photo: CNA
Taiwan is expected to use Kestrel anti-armour rockets during live-fire drills in the South China Sea this week. Photo: CNA
China /  Military

South China Sea: Philippines protests over Taiwan’s live-fire drills

  • Manila condemns military exercises near Taiping Island as ‘unlawful’
  • Boats and aircraft urged to avoid area as Taiwanese weapons fire into air and sea

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 6:00pm, 29 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan is expected to use Kestrel anti-armour rockets during live-fire drills in the South China Sea this week. Photo: CNA
Taiwan is expected to use Kestrel anti-armour rockets during live-fire drills in the South China Sea this week. Photo: CNA
READ FULL ARTICLE