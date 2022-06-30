Video footage showing two soldiers from the Hong Kong garrison operating PCP-001 self-propelled mortars during a training exercise was released to mark the 25th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong. Photo: WeChat
Video footage showing two soldiers from the Hong Kong garrison operating PCP-001 self-propelled mortars during a training exercise was released to mark the 25th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong. Photo: WeChat
Chinese video marking Hong Kong’s handover anniversary shows PLA soldiers training with rapid-fire mortar

  • Footage of soldiers operating PCP-001 mortar during a training exercise was published on Hubei Communist Youth League website on Monday
  • The mortar is considered a weapon for specific environments, such as landing battles and urban warfare where the battlefield is just a few kilometres in depth

30 Jun, 2022

