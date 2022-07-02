The People’s Liberation Army ’s latest test of a ground-based system designed to intercept ballistic missiles indicates China has narrowed the gap in midcourse interceptor technology with the United States and enhanced its strategic deterrence ability, analysts said. China’s defence ministry announced that the PLA had successfully conducted the sixth test of its land-based anti-ballistic-missile system on June 19 within the country’s borders, said Zhou Chenming, a researcher at the Beijing-based Yuan Wang military science and technology institute. He said the move indicated Beijing was willing to invest more on missile defence technology similar to the US Ground-based Midcourse Defence (GMD) system, rather than increasing its nuclear arsenal . “Developing GMD is the most complicated, difficult and costly way to raise the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons, and so far just the US and China are capable of doing that,” Zhou said, adding that China’s ground-based interceptor technology was based on mature US technology and used an intercontinental ballistic missile fitted with a kinetic kill vehicle as the interceptor. He said China would not drastically increase its arsenal of strategic nuclear warheads to several thousand, as some foreign analysts had speculated, but would focus on developing a comprehensive network of missile-defence systems to protect its infrastructure in the event of a conflict. While China insists it will never be the first to use nuclear weapon s in any conflict, Zhao Tong, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said Beijing would continue to develop a certain number of nuclear warheads to strengthen its capability to hit back after any first strike. It would be complicated and costly to set up a comprehensive ground-based midcourse anti-ballistic-missile network to cover all of China’s territory, but Beijing could choose to install such systems in some areas where strategic risks are high, Zhao said, pointing to the borders with India and North Korea, as well as the Taiwan Strait. “China’s improvement of GMD technology has both political and tactical significance, as it will not only upgrade its nuclear deterrence, but also enhance both of its offensive and defensive capabilities in conventional wars,” he said. “China is facing nuclear threats from India and North Kore a, as both are nuclear-armed states, with its border disputes with India and Pyongyang’s intensive missile tests reminding the Chinese leadership that a crisis could happen at any time.” Both India and North Korea have deployed ballistic missiles with ranges of up to 5,000km (3,106 miles), covering all of China. According to Taiwanese media reports, the speaker of Taiwan’s legislature, You Si-kun, used a speech at an online conference on June 12 to warn the leadership in Beijing to “think twice” before planning to invade Taiwan, saying the self-ruled island’s indigenously developed Yun Feng medium-range supersonic missile could hit Beijing. Beijing considers Taiwan a renegade province that should be brought into its fold – by force if necessary. Lu Li-shih, a former instructor at Taiwan’s Naval Academy in Kaohsiung, said the timing of the PLA’s midcourse interceptor test was aimed at responding to You’s “warning”, with the interception moved from airspace above the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region to a point closer to Taiwan to ensure the island’s authorities noticed it. “[The mainland] issued a news release to announce the successful test, while a notice to airmen showed the interception had taken place in airspace over Qinghai province’s Gyaring Lake, when a missile was launched from the Taiyuan Space Centre [in Shanxi province] flying towards the southwest and was knocked down by an interceptor fired from the PLA’s Korla Missile Test Complex in Xinjiang,” Lu said. “The demonstration was aimed at letting the long-range early warning radar systems about 2,530km to the southeast in Leshan [in Hsinchu county, Taiwan] detect it.” The US Air Force upgraded the radar surveillance system on Leshan Mountain in 2013, extending its range to over 3,000km. Zhou said Beijing’s space programme , including its lunar exploration missions, had helped China further develop and upgrade its multiple independent re-entry vehicles, making its own ballistic missiles more difficult to intercept. “China doesn’t need to drastically increase its nuclear stockpile, but will continue upgrading missile technology,” he said. As the world’s third-largest nuclear power after Russia and the US, China’s nuclear development was highlighted in the Pentagon’s annual report about China’s military in November, which said the country would have up to 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027 and at least 1,000 by 2030. Viewed alongside satellite images showing the construction of at least 250 new missile silos in northwestern China late last year, the Pentagon estimated that Beijing had a total nuclear warhead stockpile in the low 200s and projected it would at least double over the next decade. The US currently has more than 3,700 nuclear weapons, while Russia is estimated to have over 4,500, with 3,500 in reserve, according to an assessment published in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. In January, the world’s five leading nuclear powers, the US, Russia, China, Britain and France, released a joint statement reaffirming that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought”.