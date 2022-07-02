A key player in China’s plans to develop spacecraft and missiles has opened a new laboratory in Beijing. The China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation , which was sanctioned by the United States for engaging in unspecified “missile technology proliferation activities” in January, made the announcement on Friday. The state-owned company did not give details, but said in social media posts that the lab has opened and started trials, and that its chairman Yuan Jie and vice-chairman Liu Zuoping attended the opening ceremony. It did not say for what purpose the new lab had been built. The company is heavily involved in China’s missile development. The US sanctions – which were also imposed on China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation’s First Academy, Poly Technologies and their subsidiaries – bans the companies from US government contracts and exporting and importing technologies in and out of the US. Chinese firm files patent for faster way to launch military drones The US State Department did not specify what activities the three companies were involved in, but said the sanctions were imposed over missile technology proliferation that violated the Arms Export Control Act and Export Administration Act of 1979. Beijing denounced the sanctions as a “hegemonic action”. China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation was ranked as the 11th largest defence company in the world in 2021 by US-based website Defense News, with revenues of almost US$12.1 billion in 2020. The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation was ranked at 18th place with US$8.3 billion in revenue. In April China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation in April released a book giving details of 12 scientists who played a leading role in developing China’s first generation surface-to-air missiles and its third generation air defence weapons. Its engineers have previously said the company is looking into the use of 3D printing to accelerate the design and production of cruise missiles. US and EU to confront China in aerospace industry, trade official says The company is also involved in satellites. A subsidiary said last year that a smart production line capable of producing 240 small satellites a year has started operating in Wuhan. China has been building up its missile capability over recent years. The People’s Liberation Army announced it had successfully conducted the sixth test of its land-based anti-ballistic-missile system on June 19, the first since February last year. It said the test had narrowed the gap in midcourse interceptor technology with the United States and enhanced its strategic deterrence ability.