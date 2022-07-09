Philippine coastguard monitor Chinese vessels near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
Philippine coastguard monitor Chinese vessels near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
China /  Military

South China Sea: US-led Southeast Asian strategy to contain Beijing would ‘complicate’ disputes, Chinese experts warn

  • US think tanks and analysts urge Washington to set up joint regional maritime counter-insurgency strategy aimed at containing China’s expansionist moves
  • Such a strategy risks making the South China Sea issue more complicated, and even escalating tensions in the region, Chinese expert warns

Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 9:46pm, 9 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Philippine coastguard monitor Chinese vessels near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
Philippine coastguard monitor Chinese vessels near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE