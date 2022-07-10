Beijing has steadily increased the number of combat aircraft flying into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone and further south in the Bashi Channel, a move analysts described as part of its efforts to expand its reach around the island . According to Taiwan’s defence ministry, the People’s Liberation Army conducted 555 sorties in the first six months of the year, of which 398 involved combat aircraft, compared with 187 in the same period last year. These warplanes included fighter jets, bombers and attack helicopters. Beijing, which regards the island as part of its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under its control , has been sending patrols into the island’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on almost a daily basis since late 2020 to ramp up pressure on the island. It has also tried unsuccessfully to force President Tsai Ing-wen, of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party, to accept the one-China principle. While the fly-bys were generally seen as one of Beijing’s tactics to intimidate the island, the increased use of combat planes was worth noting, observers said. China puts Taiwan ‘reunification’ effort at heart of national revival plans “In the past, the PLA’s air training and other missions in the region mostly involved slow-flying support planes, including reconnaissance and early warning aircraft,” said Wang Kung-yi, director of Taiwan International Strategic Study Society, a Taipei-based think tank. But in recent months, the PLA had stepped up training exercises with its combat aircraft in the airspace near Taiwan and further south to the Bashi Channel, an important gateway to the western Pacific, Wang said. On January 23, 35 combat aircraft, including J-16s and one H-6 bomber joined four other support planes, went on missions to the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, with some flying close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the disputed South China Sea . At the end of May, 22 fighter jets joined eight other support planes entering Taiwan’s ADIZ in the same area. The fighter jets, accompanied by other support planes, would allow the PLA to form an effective strike group to take on the enemy and reinforce its naval operations in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, Wang said. Chieh Chung, a senior researcher at the National Policy Foundation – a Taipei-based think tank affiliated with the main opposition party the Kuomintang – said the development of aerial refuelling planes enabled the PLA to dispatch more combat aircraft for training and other missions in the region. “It is because the PLA can now refuel fighter jets in the air through the tankers,” Chieh said. “The development of aerial-refuelling planes like Y-20s would allow the PLA fighters to join other support aircraft to expand their operational range and exercise long-range strike power.” On June 21, for the first time this year, the PLA sent a Y-20 aerial refuelling plane to accompany 17 fighter jets in missions near the Pratas Islands Chieh said the development of tankers and sophisticated facilities like the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System had made the PLA more confident about its ability to operate farther from mainland Chinese shores. Beijing in ‘an awkward position’ over Russian ships near Taiwan: analysts He said the main purpose of the PLA was to develop air superiority that could be extended from the Taiwan Strait to the first island chain – which comprises the Kuril Islands, the main Japanese archipelago, Okinawa, the northern part of the Philippine archipelagos, the Malay Peninsula and Taiwan – and even further. “Y-20s can help the PLA achieve this purpose as air refuelling could help its fighter jets fly beyond the first island chain,” Chieh said. But it might take Beijing two to three years to actually mass-produce the tankers needed to help expand the reach of the PLA fighter jets, Chieh noted. Observers in both the US and Taiwan have pointed out that developing a strong and permanent military presence in the first island chain would give Beijing control of the major shipping routes in Asia, and help in establishing itself as a dominant global power – a move Washington does not want to see. Alexander Huang Chieh-cheng, a professor of international relations and strategic studies at Tamkang University in New Taipei, said the increased number of missions had military implications that should not be overlooked. “[Regardless of whether] these activities are the PLA’s intensified ‘real-combat training’ requirement or a response to exercises by the United States and allied forces in the area, it is obvious that Beijing is steadily moving from flexing its muscles to prepare for conflict – against Taiwan and denial of foreign intervention,” Huang said. The United States, along with other countries such as Australia, Japan and Britain, has warned Beijing against attacking Taiwan, which Washington sees as an important, though unofficial, ally. There has been bipartisan support from the American Congress for the Biden administration to aid the island in the event of a cross-strait conflict. Asked if the takeover of Taiwan would be a priority task for mainland leader Xi Jinping after the Communist Party’s national congress to be held later this year, Huang said the primary objective for Xi was national rejuvenation. Why China might view US naval minelaying as a ‘nasty countermeasure’ “The priority is definitely managing great power competition and staying on the road to reaching that goal [rejuvenation] without disruption. If taking over Taiwan by force would defeat the purpose, Beijing would choose to wait,” Huang said. The chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, recently told BBC the PLA was clearly developing the capacity to attack Taiwan at some point, but said any decision on whether to do so would be one for the politicians.