China and Pakistan have launched a joint naval exercise in Shanghai, with an eye on countering the US Indo-Pacific strategy and responding to security threats in the Indian Ocean . The four-day “Sea Guardians – 2” maritime exercise, jointly held by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy and Pakistan Navy, started at the Wusong military port, state news agency Xinhua reported. The exercise aims to advance the strategic partnership between China and Pakistan and improve their joint response to maritime security threats, according to Xinhua. China delivers new frigate to Pakistan Navy in ‘important milestone’ This is the second time China and Pakistan have held a “Sea Guardians” joint maritime exercise. The first was held in January 2020 in the n orthern Arabian Sea. Lin Minwang, a professor of South Asian studies at Fudan University in Shanghai, said the exercise would help China to expand its engagement in the Indian Ocean and counter US efforts to advance its Indo-Pacific strategy, which emphasises India’s “continued rise” and leadership in the region. “The strengthening of maritime security between India and the United States has led to China’s greater engagement in the Indian Ocean.” China must strengthen naval cooperation with countries in the region, including Pakistan, Iran, and Middle Eastern countries, Lin said. The Indian Ocean is a vital trading hub, and 80 per cent of China’s oil imports come through the Malacca Strait , the ocean’s busiest “choke point”. To counter India, it is important for Pakistan to improve its navy by acquiring advanced equipment from Beijing and enhancing its capabilities through these drills, according to Lin. The drills coincide with the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (Rimpac), a US-led multinational naval exercise joined by 25 other nations. The exercise began in Hawaii in late June and will last until August. China took part in Rimpac in 2014 and 2016, but was not invited in 2018 or subsequent years as US-China relations worsened under the administration of former US president Donald Trump. Hu Zhiyong, a researcher at the Institute of International Relations of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, said the joint drill was a “normal reaction” from Beijing as the US had excluded China from Rimpac, which targeted China as the “imaginary enemy”. He also noted that the main goal of the Sea Guardians exercise was to protect Indian Ocean sea lanes from pirates and terrorist attacks. Hu said the exercise was also an opportunity to test the combat effectiveness of new warships China had delivered to Pakistan and check whether upgrades were needed. China naval steel order sparks speculation over bigger, faster frigate The Pakistan Navy sent the PNS Taimur – the second of four powerful Type 054A/P frigates built by China – to take part in the exercise. The ship was delivered to the Pakistan Navy in Shanghai on June 23. The first of the frigates, the PNS Tughril, joined the Pakistan Navy fleet in January. The Chinese vessels and aircraft taking part in the exercise are mainly from the PLA Eastern Theatre Command. They include the guided-missile frigates Xiangtan and Shuozhou, supply ship Qiandaohu, a submarine, an early warning aircraft, two fighter jets and one helicopter. The drills will focus on attacking maritime targets, tactical manoeuvres, anti-submarine operations, reinforcing damaged ships, anti-aircraft and anti-missile operations and replenishment at sea.