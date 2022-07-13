China has accused the United States of infringing on its territorial waters after an American guided-missile destroyer sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea on Wednesday. The USS Benfold had been asserting its right to navigate through the waters under international law, the US Seventh Fleet said in a statement. It said restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China and other claimants to the islands breached international law. A vessel conducts an innocent passage if it does not harm the peace, order or security of a coastal state under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, or UNCLOS, a treaty signed by China and Vietnam, but not the US. The US Navy regularly conducts freedom of navigation operations to challenge maritime claims it deems to be excessive and outside international law. Wednesday’s sailing came a day after the sixth anniversary of an international tribunal ruling that said China had no historic rights over most of its South China Sea claims. The USS Benfold also sailed near the Paracels on the fifth anniversary of the decision, which Beijing has rejected. In a statement, Senior Colonel Tian Junli, a spokesman for the PLA Southern Theatre Command, said: “Actions by the US military seriously infringed on China’s sovereignty and security, seriously undermined peace and stability in the South China Sea, and seriously violated international law and norms of international relations.” He said the USS Benfold was shadowed, monitored and warned off by the People’s Liberation Army after entering Chinese territorial waters illegally and without the approval of the government. Tian also accused the US of “navigational hegemony”. The US Seventh Fleet said the Chinese statement was false and another misrepresentation from Beijing of US sea operations. It said Beijing, Taipei and Hanoi – rival claimants to the Paracels – violated international maritime law by requiring permission or advance notice before a military ship engages in innocent passage through territorial sea, at the expense of their Southeast Asian neighbours. “The United States demonstrated that innocent passage [should] not be subject to such restrictions,” the US Seventh Fleet said. Under UNCLOS, ships of all states have the right to pass through territorial sea without entering internal waters or calling at ports. They cannot use force against the territorial integrity of the coastal state, use weapons, engage in propaganda, or fish while in the waters. Scientists unravel structure of ocean currents in the South China Sea The US Seventh Fleet also said the USS Benfold had challenged Beijing’s use of straight baselines around the Paracels, which it said allowed China to claim more of their surrounding waters as its territorial sea, the coastal body of water over which a state has sovereignty. Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday again said the 2016 South China Sea decision by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague was “illegal and invalid”, in response to statements from the Philippine and US governments. Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo on Tuesday said the ruling had “affirmed that certain actions within the Philippines’ [exclusive economic zone] violated the Philippines’ sovereign rights and were thus unlawful”, without naming China. Besides invalidating Beijing’s nine-dash-line claim, which includes most of the South China Sea, the arbitration tribunal also said China’s land reclamation and building of artificial islands caused serious environmental harm. In the disputed Paracel archipelago of more than 30 islands and reefs, which China calls the Xisha Islands, Beijing has engaged in land reclamation to build harbours, airfields and surface-to-air missile batteries. It has 20 outposts in the Paracels, according to the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. The US says these Chinese developments go against the concept of a “free and open Indo-Pacific” that it advocates, along with regional allies such as Japan, India and Australia under the Quad security grouping.