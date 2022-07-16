The powerful US-made HIMARS missile system has been praised by some commentators as a balance-shifting weapon in the war in Ukraine because of its effectiveness. Could this piece of hi-tech artillery – already offered to the Taiwanese army – be the game-changer in a potential military conflict across the Taiwan Strait? What is HIMARS? The HIMARS, or M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, is a light truck-mounted multiple rocket launcher made by US weapons giant Lockheed Martin. It is a modern, lighter version of the M270 MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) developed for US, UK, German and French forces in the 1970s. The HIMARS platform, which entered into service in 2010, carries a Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System pod with six 227mm (8.9 inch) guided missiles, two precision strike missiles or one MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), and is designed to launch the entire MLRS family of weapons. Ukraine has received only the rocket rounds, which have a range of 70km (44 miles). However, if configured with the ATACMS projectile, the range increases to 300km (186 miles). With precision strike missiles, its reach extends up to 500km. Based on a light truck frame that weighs only 5 tonnes, the HIMARS boasts great mobility and can quickly reach its assigned position, fire its rocket, and then move away. This makes it very effective at carrying out time-sensitive strikes and surviving counter-firepower. Ukraine lobbying US for longer-range missiles after strike kills Russian general The rocket warhead is guided by a GPS system, in addition to an inertial navigation system, which largely ensures strike precision. Its range and accuracy allow the system to attack in-depth and high-value targets, such as command stations, communication nodes and logistics hubs. How is HIMARS working in Ukraine? The US delivered the first eight HIMARS systems to the Ukrainian military in late June, and since then there have been constant reports of the missiles destroying Russian targets. The most recent case was on Monday in the southern city of Nova Kakhovka near Kherson. Ukraine claimed its forces had destroyed a Russian ammunition depot there, killing dozens of soldiers. Russia, however, said it was homes and warehouses that were hit, causing civilian casualties. Nonetheless, both sides agreed that HIMARS had carried out the attack, and unconfirmed online footage showed several powerful explosions. The weapon system has allowed the Ukrainians to target the invading Russian forces from a greater distance, and especially areas difficult to access because of the Russian advantage in airspace control. Given the outstanding performance of the HIMARS, the US has agreed to send four additional systems to assist Ukraine in its war effort. Russia claimed last week that their precision-guided missiles had destroyed two of the eight HIMARS in Ukraine, but both Ukrainian and US officials have denied this. Could HIMARS play a role in Taiwan? The first HIMARS were approved for sale to Taiwan as early as 2020 . And, in a change of plans this past May, Taiwanese defence authorities decided to purchase even more HIMARS instead of M109 self-propelled howitzers . In contrast to the vast East European plains, Taiwan is a much narrower stage for any military operation. The Taiwan Strait – dividing the self-ruled island from the eastern coast of the Chinese mainland – is just 130km at its narrowest, and has a maximum width of 400km. Moreover, Taiwan itself extends just 144km from east to west, while its north-south land mass runs for under 400km. If the HIMARS provided to the Taiwanese army were configured with the 300km-range ATACMS, or even the 500km precision strike missiles, the departure positions and critical forward deployed facilities of the Chinese crossing troops would fall within the attack range from the island’s west coast, according to military commentator Song Zhongping, a former instructor with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) . “That would undeniably pose a threat to the mainland and have a certain impact on the situation on both sides of the Taiwan Strait,” Song said. “The PLA would have to either seek to destroy the HIMARS on the ground or enhance the air defence around the critical targets trying to intercept incoming missiles.” Does the PLA have similar weapons? The PLA has developed several rockets believed to have even stronger firepower than HIMARS. An already mass-deployed type is the self-propelled rocket launcher PHL-03 , boasting a 12-tube, 300mm-calibre launcher on an eight-wheeled heavy truck, and a range of up to 130km. A modified version of the Soviet BM-30 , the PLA’s latest upgraded version, is fitted with fully automated computerised fire-control systems with China’s equivalent of GPS – the BeiDou satellite positioning system – to enable precision hits and independent strikes on multiple targets from different launcher tubes on the same vehicle. Another very high-profile range of Chinese multiple rocket launchers has been the WS (“Guardian”) series with various calibres and ranges for multiple uses. For instance, the 400mm WS-2D has a range of more than 400km and can also be used as a platform for mass launches of unmanned aerial vehicles. And the WS-64, with inertial, radar and satellite navigation, is a unique anti-ship rocket with a range of up to 200km, designed for near-shore defence or strait blockage at a lower cost than missiles.