The US State Department has approved the potential sale of military technical assistance to Taiwan worth an estimated US$108 million, the Pentagon said. Beijing, which considers Taiwan to be breakaway territory, has never renounced the use of force to bring the democratically run island under its control, and Taipei has complained of increased Chinese military pressure to force it to accept its sovereignty. The United States does not have official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but US law requires it to provide the island with the means to defend itself, and President Joe Biden’s administration has vowed to step up engagement. As Ukraine rides high on US-made HIMARS rockets, will Taiwan be next? Taiwan requested the latest assistance, including spare and repair parts for tanks and combat vehicles, and US government and contractor technical and logistical support, the Pentagon said. “The proposed sale will contribute to the sustainment of the recipient’s vehicles, small arms, combat weapon systems, and logistical support items, enhancing its ability to meet current and future threats,” a statement from the Pentagon’s Defence Security Cooperation Agency said. The sale would also enhance Taiwan’s military interoperability with the United States and other allies, and the island’s armed forces would have no difficulty absorbing the equipment and support, the statement added. Just how ‘rock solid’ is Biden’s support for Taiwan? The State Department notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded. However, Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said the deal was expected to “become effective” within a month. “In the face of the expanding military threat of the Chinese Communists, properly maintaining equipment is as important as newly purchased weapons and equipment,” the ministry said. Successive US administrations have urged Taiwan to modernise its military to become a “porcupine” that is hard for Beijing to attack, advocating the sale of inexpensive, mobile, and survivable – or “ asymmetric ” – weapons that could outlast any initial assault by the much larger Chinese military. Some US business groups, however, have criticised the Biden administration’s Taiwan arms sales policy, arguing it is too restrictive and fails to address challenges posed by the Chinese military. The US-Taiwan Business Council welcomed the announcement, but said it was a sign the administration was focused on sustainment and munitions support for Taiwan, and that force modernisation of its military was “no longer a priority”.