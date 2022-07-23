China follows US on electronic warfare with J-15 and J-10 variants

The sighting of new variants of two PLA warplanes this month indicates China is following the US strategy of developing multi-role military aircraft equipped with electronic warfare capabilities for modern joint operation. At least two models of the shipborne J-15D Roaring Shark – based on the J-15 Flying Shark – equipped with electronic countermeasure (ECM) pods on their wings were seen on the deck of the Shandong aircraft carrier as it completed its first scheduled maintenance and refurbishment at the Dalian shipyard in early July. Chinese military may have edge over US on AI research, report warns Pictures of the J-15D variant with the wingtip electronic warfare pods first emerged online in 2018. The D in the plane’s designation stands for Dianzi, the Chinese word for electronic. This month’s sighting was the first time it was spotted on board a carrier. And last week Chinese military enthusiasts shared a picture on Twitter of a new variant of the J-10 fighter jet flying with a prominent dorsal “big spine” configuration. With no powerful ammunition under its wings, the configuration of the J-10C is similar to the American F-16C/D Block 52 and Block 60 – a variant of the F-16 with conformal fuel tank and additional advanced integrated defensive electronic warfare systems which Washington sold to Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates several years ago. A Chinese military source who requested anonymity because of the issue’s sensitivity, said the appearance of the J-15D “means the new aircraft is very likely to become one of the ship-borne fighters working with other J-15s”. And a source close to the PLA Air Force said that without powerful missiles, the medium-weight J-10D variant electronic warfare fighter would not join in surprise attacks like the J-15D and J-16D. Instead, the J-10D would take a supporting role, helping other aircraft to detect and jam hostile radar signals, as well as carry out reconnaissance and other defensive missions, the source said. “But so far the J-10D variant is still under testing by its developer Chengdu Aircraft Design Institute, and not yet finalised,” the source said. Zhou Chenming, a researcher from the Yuan Wang science and technology think tank in Beijing, said the development of multi-role electronic warfare aircraft based on existing warplane platforms had become a new trend in modern warfare because of cost savings and efficiency. The PLA developed its first electronic warfare aircraft in the 1980s, based on the H-5 bomber platform, as a jamming plane to accompany fighter formations. It was a different path to the US, which was developing independent electronic warfare platforms like the EC-130 Compass Call which has offensive counter-information and electronic attack capabilities to support air, surface and special troops in joint operations. The PLA started developing its own airborne ECM strength in the 1990s based on its Y-8 transport plane and H-6 bomber, after Beijing raised defence spending to a double-digit growth rate amid China’s rapid economic development. Supported by advanced active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar systems, the Y-8 has since been modified into a number of variants, including Gaoxin – translated as High New – and airborne battle command and control centre (ABCCC) planes which focus not only on ECM but also airborne warning and control system (AWAS) platforms. According to Zhou, in the early 2000s the PLA was inspired by the US upgrade of its F-16 Fighting Falcon to the F-16CJ in its Block 50 variant with electronic warfare systems. “Under the American counterpart’s enlightenment, the PLA thus developed three more electronic warfare aircraft in the past two decades – the J-16D, J-15D and the J-10D, with the first two responding to the American EA-18G Growler carrier-based electronic warfare aircraft,” Zhou said. The EA-18G is a specialised version of the two-seater shipborne F-18 Super Hornet, which is flying on all 11 active US aircraft carriers. China’s new electronic attack jet in combat training with other warplanes “The J-16D and J-15D are designed as deep strike aircraft, they will fight with the advanced J-20 Mighty Dragon stealthy fighter jet, or the J-15 carrier-based fighters in hybrid operation, to fly over 500 or up to 1,000km (621 miles) to launch long-range missiles attacking important targets like radar stations, military bases and command centres,” Zhou said. The J-10D aims to respond to the US’ new generation lightweight F-35 Lightning II fighter jet, which has the electro-optical targeting system to enhance pilots’ situational awareness and allow the aircraft to identify areas of interest, he said.