Two J-15D Roaring Shark aircraft on the deck of China’s Shandong aircraft carrier. Photo: Twitter
China follows US on electronic warfare with J-15 and J-10 variants

  • The PLA is developing multi-role military aircraft equipped with hi-tech countermeasures for joint operations
  • Two models of the J-15D Roaring Shark spotted on board a Chinese aircraft carrier for the first time

Minnie Chan
Updated: 8:00am, 23 Jul, 2022

