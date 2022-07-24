The two recent successes in the United States programme to develop hypersonic weapons are expected to push other countries to step up their research into more sophisticated weapons. On Monday, the US successfully tested a Raytheon air-breathing hypersonic weapon capable of flying faster than five times the speed of sound for the second time. A statement from the contractor said the flight test met all objectives, including demonstrating tactical range capabilities. US developing satellites to track hypersonic missiles That success came days after the US Air Force successfully tested Lockheed Martin’s AGM-183A air-launched tapid response weapon booster off the California coast on July 12. The missile was launched from a bomber and met its primary and secondary objectives, the air force said. Hypersonic weapons travel in the upper atmosphere at speeds of around 6,200km per hour (3,800mph). They can also change their trajectory after launch to evade defence systems. Such missiles are designed to destroy time-sensitive targets and, once fielded, can expand a country’s precision-strike abilities. George Nacouzi, an aerospace engineering specialist from the American think tank Rand Corporation, said: “The US has had some setbacks in the past, but it appears that they’ve had some major successes recently, and assuming continued successful development, the US should be able to deploy these systems in the near term … These successful tests should be no surprise to competitors while providing additional reassurance to allies and partners.” The US has suffered stumbles in its hypersonic missile development. In June, a flight test of a hypersonic missile system in Hawaii ended in failure due to a problem that took place after ignition, according to the US defence department. Hypersonic arms race to change power dynamics and tempo of modern combat The US hopes to achieve an early operational capability with the AGM-183 and to begin deployment of the ground-launched Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon, also known as Dark Eagle, in 2023. The US air force and navy are looking to deploy hypersonic cruise missiles from around 2027 and 2028. While the two recent successes highlighted the progress the US is making in the development of hypersonic weapons, the country is still lagging behind Russia and China. In March Russia became the first nation to use hypersonic weapons in warfare using Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles to strike targets in Ukraine . The Kinzhal is a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that has a claimed range of more than 2,000km (1,250 miles) and can travel at 12 times the speed of sound. China has operationally deployed the DF-17 hypersonic glide vehicle and is set to deploy a bomber-launched anti-ship missile, named CH-AS-X-13. The country also tested an orbital hypersonic glide vehicle last year. Song Zhongping, a former Chinese military instructor, said: “China and Russia will definitely carry out plans to improve their hypersonic missiles’ range, accuracy, reliability, safety and operational flexibility.” But some analysts doubt that the US tests will affect other countries’ plans. Chinese team simulates hypersonic flight to US using BeiDou satellites “China has only thus far publicly confirmed the deployment of the DF-17, but may also already deploy additional hypersonic weapons … Whilst the US tests will garner Beijing’s attention, they will not be surprising, and are probably unlikely to result in a speeding up of China’s own programmes,” said James Bosbotinis, a specialist in defence and international affairs. “As the US demonstrates its progress in the development of hypersonic weapons, the possibility that China may reveal more of its capabilities, cannot be dismissed.”