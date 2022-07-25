Dozens of Taiwanese fighter jets scrambled in an emergency response drill at the start of the island’s annual war games on Monday, amid rising tensions across the Taiwan Strait. The live-fire Han Kuang exercise runs for five days and coincides with the self-ruled island’s Wan An air raid drills . It began in the morning with Indigenous Defence Fighters and US-made F-16Vs flying from the west and southwest of the island to airbases in eastern Taiwan . The drill was a simulation of a People’s Liberation Army attack involving missiles and warplanes aimed at Taiwan’s southwestern airbases. Fighter jets were told to take shelter at the eastern bases – including underground hangars at Chiashan – before taking on the PLA, according to Taiwan’s defence ministry. A Lockheed C-130 Hercules turboprop military transport aircraft was also sent to the east of the island to supply spare parts and components for the warplanes there. Mobile military radar vehicles were also put to the test along with the readiness of warships and troops at major seaports and the offshore islands of Penghu, or Pescadores, Quemoy, or Kinmen, and Matsu, the ministry said. It said the first two days of the exercise would focus on preservation and air defence readiness in the event of an attack, followed by joint assault operations across the air force, navy and army on day three, and homeland defence in the last two days. President Tsai Ing-wen is expected to observe a maritime drill involving more than 20 warships from aboard the Keelung, a Kidd-class destroyer, off Taiwan’s northeast on Tuesday. It will be the first time she has watched the Han Kuang exercise from a naval vessel since she took office in 2016, though she did observe a smaller drill from a guided-missile destroyer in 2018. The island’s annual air raid exercise also began on Monday, testing the public response in the event of a PLA attack. The Wan An drills will run for four days across Taiwan and its offshore islands and include testing communication, air raid and other systems to give the authorities and public early warning of an attack, the defence ministry said. Air raid sirens went off at 1.30pm on Monday for half an hour, alerting the public to take shelter nearby. Anyone who does not follow police directions during the drill could be fined up to NT$150,000 (US$5,000). The air raid drills have been held since 1978 but have become more important in recent years as Taiwan has come under growing pressure from Beijing, which claims the island as its own and has not ruled out the use of force to take it under mainland Chinese control. The pressure campaign includes regularly sending PLA warplanes into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone and staging war games close to the island. Taiwan has also become a major friction point between Beijing and Washington, which has moved closer to the island in recent years, though they do not have official ties. Tensions are high following reports last week that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to visit Taiwan next month. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin warned that if Pelosi did visit Taiwan – which Beijing sees as a violation of its sovereignty over the island – “ China will take forceful measures to resolutely respond and counter it, and we will do what we say”. A day later, US President Joe Biden told reporters that US military officials thought a Pelosi visit was “not a good idea right now”. But on Sunday, former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo offered to fly with Pelosi to Taiwan, and several congressmen have urged her to go ahead with the visit.