Pedestrians wait at an intersection near a screen showing footage of Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft during an evening news programme in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China vows military operations around Taiwan in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit
- Joint naval and air force exercises under way skirting island’s coastline and airspace to its north, southwest and southeast, says PLA spokesman
- Clear upgrade in response by Chinese military compared to previous moves likely to continue in future, observers add
