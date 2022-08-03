Pedestrians wait at an intersection near a screen showing footage of Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft during an evening news programme in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China /  Military

China vows military operations around Taiwan in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit

  • Joint naval and air force exercises under way skirting island’s coastline and airspace to its north, southwest and southeast, says PLA spokesman
  • Clear upgrade in response by Chinese military compared to previous moves likely to continue in future, observers add

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 4:39am, 3 Aug, 2022

