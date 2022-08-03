The PLA Eastern Theater Command stages joint training exercises in the maritime areas off the northern, southwestern and southeastern coasts of Taiwan on Wednesday morning. Photo: Weibo
Will the PLA send drones over Taiwan in wake of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit?
- Unprecedented drone flights over the island and regular drills off its shores in future PLA exercises would put pressure on Taipei, say military observers
- The PLA will conduct ‘important military exercises with live-fire shooting’ in six demarcated no-entry zones around the island from Thursday to Sunday
