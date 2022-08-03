The PLA drills near Taiwan since Tuesday have included its J-20 stealth fighter jet. Photo: Weibo
The PLA drills near Taiwan since Tuesday have included its J-20 stealth fighter jet. Photo: Weibo
China /  Military

Beijing responds to Pelosi visit with days of military drills encircling Taiwan

  • PLA is ramping up pressure, with exercises to take place in six different areas, creating a blockade around the island’s main ports, analysts say
  • Air traffic will be affected, and Taiwanese officials are talking to counterparts in Japan and the Philippines to arrange alternative air routes

Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 11:56pm, 3 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The PLA drills near Taiwan since Tuesday have included its J-20 stealth fighter jet. Photo: Weibo
The PLA drills near Taiwan since Tuesday have included its J-20 stealth fighter jet. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE