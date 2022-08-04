A drone from mainland China was found flying over Quemoy, Taiwan , on Wednesday night – hours after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed the island from a trip that angered Beijing. Taiwan’s armed forces said an unidentified aircraft was found flying over Quemoy, and later identified it as a drone. No mainland military aircraft, including drones, have conducted a flyover of Quemoy since the 1950s. Troops in Quemoy fired flares to warn the drone away and maintained combat readiness, the ministry said in a statement. Taiwan armed forces said they used joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to “fully grasp” the situation. The Taiwan military said it could “respond to emergencies immediately”. Mainland China has stepped up extensive military drills against Taiwan following the visit to the island by Pelosi. More to come …