He said the PLA monitored Pelosi’s flight as it took off from Malaysia on Tuesday. He said Pelosi’s flight circled over the Philippines before going to Songshan airport in Taipei.

The US Navy on Thursday said the USS Ronald Reagan was conducting scheduled operations in the Philippine Sea in the Western Pacific, a 5.7 million sq km (2.2 million square-mile) stretch of ocean that includes waters southeast of Taiwan.

“USS Ronald Reagan and her strike group are under way in the Philippine Sea continuing normal, scheduled operations as part of her routine patrol in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” a US Navy Seventh Fleet spokesperson said.

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 takes off from the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli on Wednesday. Tripoli is operating in the US Seventh Fleet based at Yokosuka in Japan. Photo: US Navy

Second day of drills

Military drills conducted by the People’s Liberation Army around Taiwan in response to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan have entered their second day.

On the first day, the People’s Liberation Army fired at least 11 Dongfeng series missiles, and sent hundreds of fighters and bombers on exercises in the area.

The war games will continue until noon on Sunday.

Air-launched missiles

On Thursday, Beijing said it had conducted precision strikes in specific areas east of the Taiwan Strait and multiple conventional missile launches near the island.

The strikes mark the first time PLA missiles have flown over Taiwan since the cross-strait crisis of 1995-1996, when Beijing fired missiles in retaliation for a visit by then-president Lee Teng-hui to the United States.

Analysts said the PLA could send bombers with air-launched missiles, such as long-range CJ-20 cruise missiles.

The CJ-20 has a range of around 2,000km (1,240 miles) and is a variant of the CJ-10, a second-generation ground-based land-attack missile.

Japan concerned about missiles

Japan’s prime minister on Friday condemned China’s firing of ballistic missiles during military drills around Taiwan, calling them a “serious problem that impacts our national security and the safety of our citizens”.

Tokyo said five Chinese missiles appeared to have fallen in the country’s exclusive economic zone, with four of those believed to have flown over Taiwan’s main island.

“China’s actions this time around have a serious impact on the peace and stability of our region and the international community,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters after meeting Pelosi for breakfast.

“I told her that we have called for the immediate cancellation of the military drills.”

Carriers leave home

The PLA’s two aircraft carriers have reportedly left their home ports but have not been seen near the island yet.

The aircraft carrier Liaoning left Qingdao, Shandong province, on Sunday while the Shandong set out from Sanya, Hainan province, on Monday, according to Taiwanese media.

Photos circulating on social media indicated the Liaoning returned to Qingdao on Thursday but this could not be verified.

More movement

More personnel might take part on the second day.

An American MH-60R anti-submarine Seahawk helicopter entered an area to the southwest of Taiwan, according to photos posted to Twitter.

Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse