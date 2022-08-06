The People’s Liberation Army staged medical drills on a high-speed train transformed into a mobile hospital on Friday, suggesting the military was preparing for the possibility of casualties. Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily said the train was equipped with a surgical theatre and an intensive care unit, and could accommodate more than 100 patients. The PLA launched unprecedented war games on Thursday near Taiwan in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island . They are expected to continue until noon on Sunday. Drone activity The Taiwanese military said on Saturday that seven drone flights took place over Quemoy on Friday night. The islands, also known as the Kinmen, are controlled by Taipei but are very close to the mainland Chinese province of Fujian. Flares were also fired on Friday night to warn off drones and unidentified aircraft over the Matsu Islands and Dongyin, the Taiwanese military said. Eyes on Taiwanese warship The PLA released a photo showing a soldier monitoring a Taiwanese warship. Mainland media identified the warship as the ROCS Lan Yang, a Chi Yang-class frigate. Fighter jets, bombers, airborne early warning aircraft and reconnaissance planes flew around Taiwan in the drills on Friday, CCTV said. PLA pilot Hou Hong told CCTV that he and others flew close to the island on a mission designed to deter and add pressure. The Taiwanese defence ministry said that on Friday 49 flights from the mainland crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait separating the two sides. State news agency Xinhua also said PLA drones took images of rockets hitting targets in the Taiwan Strait. Sanctions on Pelosi On Friday, China announced sanctions on Pelosi and her direct family members. The ministry said her trip to Taiwan was a serious violation of China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. No climate cooperation China has also suspended cooperation with the United States in the fight against climate change. Regular dialogues between the world’s two most powerful armed forces have also been cancelled, making it harder for them to prevent accidental conflicts. Beijing also said it would stop cooperating in tackling the drugs trade, fighting crime and repatriating illegal immigrants. The drills also led to a diplomatic fallout with neighbours. The Group of 7’s top diplomats criticised Beijing for “increasing tensions and destabilising the region”. More to follow …