South Korea launched the first of an upgraded version of the world’s most heavily armed destroyer, pushing ahead in East Asia’s naval arms race. South Korea is expected to have six powerful 10,000-plus-tonne destroyers operating by the end of this decade, while China is expected to have at least eight . The first of the KDX III Batch II destroyers, Jeongjo the Great, was launched on July 28 and is expected to be delivered by November 2024. Construction of the ship began in 2021. New Chinese destroyer Lhasa circles Japan in first far-sea training run The KDX III class is a 10,500-tonne (10,334-ton) guided-missile destroyer featuring the US Aegis combat system. When the first KDX III ship, Sejong the Great, entered service in 2008 it was considered Asia’s largest and most powerful destroyer. The destroyer, named after a 15th century Korean king, has up to 128 vertical launching system (VLS) cells – more than any other warship in the world. The Batch II destroyer has an improved Aegis naval weapons system and will be loaded with new types of helicopters. Its armaments, including its close-in weapon system, have also been upgraded. To accommodate the changes, Jeongjo the Great, named after an 18th century king, is slightly larger than previous KDX III destroyers. It has 88 VLS cells, some of which have been modified for more advanced missiles. The Batch II ships will be able to fire surface-to-air SM-6 missiles with a range of 370km (230 miles) – twice the range of the missiles on Batch I destroyers. The upgraded Aegis system also enables the use of SM-3 or L-SAM interceptor missiles. When China’s Type 055 guided-missile destroyer was revealed in 2017, it surpassed Sejong the Great in size with a displacement of 12,000 tonnes. Japanese warship shadows Chinese navy strike group in western Pacific The Type 055 was also considered a stronger contender for the title of Asia’s most powerful destroyer because of its next-generation design, while Sejong the Great was largely based on the US Arleigh Burke-class destroyers from the 1990s. The Type 055 has more advanced active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar and the latest electronics. Its 112 VLS cells, though fewer than Sejong the Great’s, are believed to support a superior mix of weapons, with a balanced air-defence, anti-missile, anti-ship and anti-submarine missile portfolio. The South Korean Navy is expected to strengthen the KDX III’s air defences, making it possible to detect, track and intercept North Korea’s ballistic missiles . The South Korean Navy has ordered two more Batch II ships to be deployed by the end of the decade, joining its three active Batch I vessels. It also plans to build three Batch III ships. South Korea has made huge investments in new ships as its neighbours compete in shipbuilding. China launched eight Type 055 destroyers between 2017 and 2020 and now has the world’s biggest navy by number of ships. Japan has commissioned two advanced destroyers in the past two years, the 10,000-tonne Maya-class Aegis destroyers, also based on the Arleigh Burke-class design.