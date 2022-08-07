Beijing announced month-long live-fire drills in the Bohai Sea and south of the Yellow Sea on Saturday, as it counted down to the final day of massive live-fire exercises around Taiwan. According to the China Maritime Safety Administration, military operations will be conducted in part of the Bohai Sea from Monday until September 8, and in the southern parts of the Yellow Sea from Sunday to August 15. Entry to the waters is banned during this time. The People’s Liberation Army has mounted unprecedented war games near Taiwan in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island . On Friday, a PLA warship was less than 12 nautical miles from the self-ruled island’s coast. The drills are expected to end at noon on Sunday. Drone response The PLA has sent more drones to Taiwan’s offshore islet of Quemoy, also known as Kinmen. Taiwan’s armed forces reported three drones flying over the restricted waters of Quemoy and nearby Beiding Island on Saturday night, with troops there firing flares to warn them away. Taiwan’s armed forces maintained combat readiness and were on high alert, the island’s defence ministry said. The PLA has conducted flyovers of the Quemoy archipelago – just 3.2km (2 miles) off the mainland city of Xiamen – four nights in a row since Wednesday, when Pelosi visited Taipei. Monitoring land and sea The Taiwanese defence ministry said the mainland sent 20 groups of warplanes and 14 sets of warships to waters around Taiwan on Saturday. It also said it observed several units of PLA planes and ships operating in the Taiwan Strait, saying they appeared to be simulating an attack on the self-ruled island. The ministry said its forces detected “multiple batches of communist planes and ships conducting activities around the Taiwan Strait, some of which crossed the median line”. It said mainland warplanes – including Su-30 and J-11 jets – crossed the median line 14 times on Saturday. Close look In a key moment on Saturday, mainland media published a photo showing a PLA soldier within sight of the ROCS Lan Yang, one of Taiwan’s Chi Yang-class frigates. The outlets did not specify where the photo was taken but the hills behind the Lan Yang corresponded to those near Ho-Ping Power Station in Hualien county on the east coast of Taiwan. It appears to be the closest a PLA warship has sailed to the island’s coast since 1949. Yue Gang, a retired PLA colonel, said sailing close to the Taiwanese coast showed the PLA wanted to exert pressure and highlight a stark difference in military capability across the strait. Alexander Huang Chieh-cheng, a professor of international relations and strategic studies at Tamkang University in New Taipei City, said the photo of the Lan Yang showed a very close encounter but he could not determine the location of the PLA ship or its distance from Taiwan’s coastline without further intelligence. China faces dilemma over next move in row over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit Not strong enough? Some in Taiwan have questioned its defence ministry’s decision not to issue warnings for mainland ballistic missiles and not to pursue more forceful measures against PLA ships and planes. But Huang, who is also international affairs chief for the opposition Kuomintang party, said Taiwan was not showing weakness. “This is to show the other side that we do not want to get into an unnecessary military conflict while defending our own sovereignty,” he said. “And we also want to inform the world that it is not us who are [making] these incursions and intimidations.” Huang said the Taiwanese military was “prudent to not have been intimidated into responding with actions that could lead to unintended conflict”. “Politically, I do not believe that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are ready to get into an unscheduled or unplanned large-scale military conflict,” he said. “So escalation control is very important.” Yue, the retired PLA colonel, also said Taiwanese forces were trying to avoid a miscalculation that could lead to a larger conflict. “The United States has also not stated clearly that it would help Taiwan militarily . So Taiwan believes it’s hard to depend on the US.” What next? Yue said he did not expect conditions to escalate, and the situation on Taiwan would return to a pre-drill state. Taipei and Beijing understood the risks of an escalation and would try to cool down the situation, he said. “Mainland activities will largely stay west of the median line, but will occasionally cross it to show that the line does not exist,” Yue said. Huang said the aftermath was difficult to predict and Beijing could extend the drills. “Or China might say, ‘thank you very much, we have sent our signals, we have tested our systems, we have done all our training items and programmes and this is it’.” He added that Beijing could continue to squeeze Taiwan’s economy and restrict trade and travel to hurt the island without making Taiwan a source of international media attention. Additional reporting by Jack Lau More to follow ...