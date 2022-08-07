US Navy aircraft carrier the USS Ronald Reagan will be extending its deployment amid the Taiwan crisis sparked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit. Photo: US Navy
US-Chinese tensions over Taiwan will come to a head but won’t boil over, say observers
- Beijing warns US against stirring up ‘bigger crisis’ as Washington vows ‘further steps’ after live-fire PLA drills encircle Taiwan
- Despite tough rhetoric, actual conflict is not the aim for either side and there is room for a reset, say analysts in Beijing and Malaysia
