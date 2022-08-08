Mainland Chinese military exercises around Taiwan continued on Monday after 72 hours of unprecedented drills in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island last week. The People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theatre Command said in a statement that the joint drills had continued and focused on anti-submarine and sea assaults. The notice did not specify the location of the exercises nor when they would end. It was not clear if the danger zones for the exercises designated by Beijing, supposedly out of effect as of noon on Sunday, were back in force on Monday since the PLA never officially announced the end of the war games . A WeChat account affiliated with the nationalist tabloid Global Times said on Sunday that drills continued in proximity to Taiwan. More to follow ...