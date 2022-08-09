Taiwan is mulling over how and where to evacuate close to 700,000 pieces of cultural treasure brought in from mainland China decades ago, as the shadow of cross-strait war looms ever larger. Massive war games staged by Beijing in recent days have prompted concerns over the safety of the imperial artefacts now displayed at the Taipei Palace Museum, and questions over whether there should be an effective evacuation plan for them. The People’s Liberation Army has been staging large-scale live-fire drills encircling Taiwan since last Thursday in retaliation against US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s unannounced visit to the island, which Beijing repeatedly warned against and has labelled a “provocation”. The speaker of the House of Representatives, second in line to the US presidency, became the highest-ranking American official to visit Taiwan in 25 years when she touched down on August 2. An enraged Beijing, which views self-governed Taiwan as part of its territory, has slammed the trip as a major violation of its sovereignty. As the PLA carried out its intensive war games, some social media posts claimed fears of Beijing recapturing the treasures had prompted island authorities to order that the museum select some pieces for relocation. The museum would select 90,000 best pieces out of the 690,000 artefacts for evacuation to either Japan or the United States, the posts said. Those claims have been sharply refuted by the Taipei Palace Museum as disinformation. “It is disinformation. There was absolutely nothing like what those social media networks have said, and the public should not be deceived,” a museum official said on Tuesday. Outcry as Taiwan museum lends classic calligraphy to Japan The Palace Museum in Taipei officially opened in 1965 and boasts the world’s largest collection of imperial Chinese artefacts, mostly removed from the Palace Museum in Beijing’s Forbidden City in the 1930s to prevent their falling into the hands of the invading Japanese army. They were later shipped to Taiwan by the Kuomintang government as it fled from Communists after losing the Chinese civil war in 1949. From time to time, there have been calls among the mainland public for Beijing to take back the artefacts, or for the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party government to return the treasures if it had no plans for cross-strait reunification. There is also speculation on the mainland that Taiwan might use staging exhibitions in the US and Japan as an excuse to relocate some of the treasures. All of this is disinformation, aimed at creating a disturbance in Taiwan, the museum official said. “We have already issued an official statement denying all these allegations,” the official said, adding the museum carried out evacuation drills last month to prepare for a potential military strike. “The exercise in July had nothing to do with the live-fire war games staged by [Beijing]. It was conducted after legislators in March suggested we map out a sound evacuation plan well in advance of any potential war,” the official said. ‘Expats won’t wait for the shooting to start’: firms draw up Taiwan exit plans In March, weeks after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, fears of an attack on Lviv saw staff at the city’s National Museum rush to evacuate its artefacts. That news, amid widespread speculation that Beijing might try something similar, prompted Taiwanese lawmakers to question Palace Museum director Wu Mi-cha over whether they had a contingency evacuation plan in place should a cross-strait war erupt. Wu admitted that the Taipei museum had never conducted any war-related evacuation exercise, though it regularly held flood, fire and earthquake drills. Asked what the museum would do – and how it could evacuate close to 700,000 pieces of treasure – if the PLA attacked, Wu pledged that they would come up with a plan and stage an anti-war exercise in July. Huang Guo-shu, an independent lawmaker who was among those questioning Wu in March, said the museum director said he had “no idea” where to hide the treasures and needed to consult the security authorities on this. “Also, he said packing would be too massive a project,” Huang said on Tuesday. Wu was not immediately available for comment. According to museum officials, the exercise in mid-July was held jointly with the military and police, and involved 180-odd members of museum staff. The drills tested staff responses to various scenarios, including how to protect the collection and where to hide the artefacts, officials said. Lin Yi-hua, a legislator of the main opposition Kuomintang party, criticised the museum director for failing to present a substantive and concrete evacuation plan. “After repeated requests, we finally receive a so-called confidential report from the Palace Museum that practically has no substance at all,” she said on her Facebook post. “It seems as if the Palace Museum does not think war would come, and should it come, it would not spread to the museum,” she said. An evacuation plan must be thorough and precise, she said, including when the thousands of treasures should be packed, where they would go and how to protect them from being stolen at a time of confusion. Chou Kung-shin, a former director of the museum, said the safest place for the treasures was actually the venue itself, which is built against a mountain. “There are warehouses built in the mountain tunnels to keep the treasures, and those warehouses in the tunnels are the safest places to store the artefacts,” Chou said, noting that, in the event of a military strike, the mountain would provide better protection for the treasures. The 15 under-the-radar Palace Museum treasures from Hong Kong, Beijing and Taipei She said when the KMT shipped the treasures to Taiwan, experts responsible for the moving had already considered the war factor and it was why the artefacts were originally kept in tunnels in the central city of Taichung in the 1950s before they were moved to Taipei, where the Palace Museum was built in 1961. Normally an enemy force would not deliberately bombard important museums housing ancient artefacts, which are deemed to be the cultural treasures of all people in the world, Chou added. Moving the artefacts would also give rise to concerns about the temperature and facilities used in shipments, she said, pointing out that ancient objects can be easily damaged if not handled or stored properly. Additional reporting by Nick Yang