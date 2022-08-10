The Chinese military has announced that it “successfully completed” various tasks in its recent drills around Taiwan . In a short statement on Wednesday, Shi Yi, spokesman for the Eastern Theatre Command, said the command had recently organised a series of joint military operations in the waters and airspace around Taiwan. “It has successfully completed various tasks, and effectively tested the integrated joint combat capabilities of the troops,” he said. He said the command would monitor changes in the situation in the Taiwan Strait and carry out regular combat readiness drills.