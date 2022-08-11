A PLA warplane refuels in mid-air during the recent exercises. Photo: AFP
A PLA warplane refuels in mid-air during the recent exercises. Photo: AFP
Taiwan Strait drills shed some light on some of Beijing’s tactics for seizing island: analysts

  • Military analysts say the PLA’s preferred option would be lightning strikes with the aim of quickly taking out Taiwan’s command centres
  • Recent exercises included large-scale air and sea drills, simulated amphibious landings and an effective blockade of the island

Amber Wang
Amber Wang

Updated: 10:36am, 11 Aug, 2022

