Indian Army soldiers and weapons are seen near the Line of Actual Control, the de facto border between India and China, in October 2021. Photo: AFP
US-India military drills to be held near disputed border with China
- Senior Indian army officer confirms ‘Yudh Abhyas’ joint exercise, first held in 2002, will take place in Himalayas in October and focus on high-altitude warfare training
- China maintains military pressure along western border, with state media reporting the PLA’s Tibet Military District had conducted a live-fire air defence drill
