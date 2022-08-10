Indian Army soldiers and weapons are seen near the Line of Actual Control, the de facto border between India and China, in October 2021. Photo: AFP
China /  Military

US-India military drills to be held near disputed border with China

  • Senior Indian army officer confirms ‘Yudh Abhyas’ joint exercise, first held in 2002, will take place in Himalayas in October and focus on high-altitude warfare training
  • China maintains military pressure along western border, with state media reporting the PLA’s Tibet Military District had conducted a live-fire air defence drill

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen

10 Aug, 2022

