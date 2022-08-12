Taiwan and the US have renewed a missile engineering service contract to better maintain the performance of the island’s Patriot-3 missile defence system. Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) announced the renewal on Friday, just days after the mainland launched 11 ballistic missiles over the self-governed island as part of full-scale war games . The NT$2.5 billion (US$83 million) contract will help Taiwan’s military assess and improve the performance of its Patriot-3 missile system in the next 4½ years, according to the Taiwanese defence ministry. Citing military sources, CNA reported the service would ensure the reliability and precision strike capacity of the system’s missiles. The contract was signed between the island’s military delegation and the American Institute in Taiwan, the US representative office on the island in the absence of formal ties, and will expire on December 31, 2026, the CNA report said. In the past week or so, Taiwan’s anti-missile squadron has been using the system’s high-performance radars to track activities by the People’s Liberation Army in the Taiwan Strait, according to Military News Agency, an outlet affiliated with the island’s defence ministry. Beijing regards Taiwan as a breakaway Chinese province and has not renounced the use of force to bring it under its control. Most countries, including European Union members, do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state but Western governments oppose any attempts to take the island by force. Lu Li-shih, a former instructor at the Taiwanese Naval Academy in Kaohsiung, said the new contract would not increase the number of the missiles, but maintain the performance of the air defence system’s original combat capability. The CNA report said the system would be upgraded from a Patriot-2 to Patriot-3 Guided Missile Enhancement (GEM), with longer-range Patriot-3 missiles. The new system was expected to be delivered to Taiwan in 2025 and in full operation as early as 2026. The Patriot-3 GEM has two variants, with the extended version able to intercept ballistic missiles with a range up to 600km (370 miles). Washington approved a US$100 million deal to upgrade Taiwan’s Patriot missile defence system in February amid Beijing’s escalating intimidation. The upgrade plan also includes support for legacy missiles as well as testing of the reliability of stockpiled weapons.