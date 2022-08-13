The Chinese air force is sending fighter jets and bombers to Thailand for a joint exercise with the Thai military on Sunday. The training will include air support, strikes on ground targets and both small- and large-scale troop deployment, the Chinese defence ministry said in a statement posted on its website. China’s expanding military activities in the Asia-Pacific region have alarmed the United States and its allies, and form part of a growing strategic and economic competition that has inflamed tensions between the world’s two largest economies. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Thailand in June as part of an effort to strengthen what he called the US’ “unparalleled network of alliances and partnerships” in the region. The Chinese-Thai “Falcon Strike” exercise will be held at the Udorn Royal Thai Air Force Base in northern Thailand near the border with Laos. Thai fighter jets and airborne early warning aircraft from both countries will also take part. The training comes as the US holds combat drills in Indonesia with Indonesia, Australia, Japan and Singapore, in the largest iteration of the Super Garuda Shield exercises since they began in 2009. It also follows Beijing’s sending warships, missiles and aircraft into the waters and air around Taiwan in a threatening response to a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Milk Tea Alliance and China nationalists bicker over Pelosi’s Taiwan trip Beijing views Taiwan as a breakaway province awaiting reunification and most countries, including the US, do not recognise the self-governed island as an independent state. But Washington is against any attempt to change the status quo by force. Kurt Campbell, a top adviser to US President Joe Biden on the Indo-Pacific, said Friday that the US would take resolute steps to support Taiwan, including sending warships and aircraft through the 160km (100 mile) wide waterway separating the island from mainland China. “We’ll continue to fly, sail and operate where international law allows, consistent with our long-standing commitment to freedom of navigation,” Campbell said. “And that includes conducting standard air and maritime transits through the Taiwan Strait in the next few weeks.”