The exercise was the fourth of its kind this year. Photo: QQ.com
China /  Military

PLA carries out South China Sea minesweeping drill

  • Southern Theatre Command announces fourth monthly exercise to hone its countermining operations
  • Anti-mine operations would play a key role in any attack on Taiwan

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 13 Aug, 2022

