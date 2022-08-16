Beijing’s recent decision to fire missiles over Taiwan is a “gorilla in the room” that has to be contested, a top US military commander said. The Chinese military has carried out huge air and sea drills around Taiwan this month, in a furious reaction to visits by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a congressional delegation. The exercises included firing multiple ballistic missiles into waters off Taiwan – representing some of the world’s busiest shipping routes – the first time Beijing has taken such a step since the mid-1990s. “It’s very important that we contest this type of thing. I know that the gorilla in the room is launching missiles over Taiwan,” US Navy 7th Fleet commander Vice-Admiral Karl Thomas said in Singapore. “If we just allow that to happen, and we don’t contest that, that’ll be the next norm,” he added. “It’s irresponsible to launch missiles over Taiwan into international waters, where the shipping lanes [are], where free shipping operates.” The 7th Fleet is based in Japan and is a core part of US Navy presence in the Pacific. Chinese state media reports said some of the ballistic missiles fired by the People’s Liberation Army in the latest drills followed a trajectory directly over Taiwanese capital Taipei, a new escalation that Beijing stopped short of confirming. Thomas compared the threats against Taiwan to the South China Sea where Beijing spent years constructing military bases and facilities on a series of contested atolls, while denying it was doing just that. “If you don’t challenge it … all of a sudden it can become just like the islands in the South China Sea [that] have now become military outposts,” he said. “They now are full functioning military outposts that have missiles on them, large runways, hangers, radars, listening posts.” China has militarised islands in South China Sea, says US admiral Beijing and Taiwan split in 1949 at the end of a civil war when the Kuomintang was defeated by Communist Party forces and fled to Taipei. Beijing considers the self-governed island a breakaway province that it will take back, by force if necessary. Most countries acknowledge Beijing as the sole representative of a China that includes Taiwan but many, including the US, are opposed to a change of the status quo by force. The United States and allied Western navies have increased “freedom of navigation” crossings of both the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, to reinforce the concept that those seas are international waterways, sparking anger from Beijing. Beijing said it conducted new military drills on Monday as a delegation of US lawmakers visited Taipei. State media ran footage and pictures of Taiwan’s Penghu islands purportedly taken from Chinese jets flying a short distance from the archipelago. But Taiwan denied that Chinese jets came close to Penghu. “The CCP used cognitive warfare and other tricks to exaggerate and show that [its jet] was close to Penghu. This is not true,” senior air force official Tung Pei-Lun said on Tuesday, using the acronym for the Communist Party of China. The Penghu islands sit in between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan. They host a major Taiwanese airbase and would be on the frontline of any attempt to attack by Beijing.