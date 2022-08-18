A Z-20 helicopter is seen flying over Pat Heung in Hong Kong. Photo: Weibo
A Z-20 helicopter is seen flying over Pat Heung in Hong Kong. Photo: Weibo
China /  Military

China’s new Z-20 helicopter reports for duty in Hong Kong

  • The Z-20 is a multirole aircraft that can meet a range of needs in the city, according to observers
  • The helicopter will add to the Z-9s and Z-10s at the PLA garrison

Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 6:00am, 18 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Z-20 helicopter is seen flying over Pat Heung in Hong Kong. Photo: Weibo
A Z-20 helicopter is seen flying over Pat Heung in Hong Kong. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE